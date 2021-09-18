Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $28,138.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Castle has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

