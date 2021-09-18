Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

