CBTX, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

CBTX has raised its dividend by 700.0% over the last three years.

Get CBTX alerts:

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $663.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBTX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBTX were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.