Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY remained flat at $$0.88 on Friday. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

