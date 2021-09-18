Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,680 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.