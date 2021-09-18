Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $4,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 145,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 216,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The company has a market cap of $306.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.48. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

