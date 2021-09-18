Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 16,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.