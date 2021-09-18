Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $102,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 74.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 76,743 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 420.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 106,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 86,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSM opened at $8.39 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

