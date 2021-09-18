Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.16. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,619 shares of company stock worth $18,481,649 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

