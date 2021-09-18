Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $614.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $652.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.69. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.60 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.