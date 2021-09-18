Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNC. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

