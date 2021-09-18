Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £405.74 million and a PE ratio of 13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 239.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 443.11. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

