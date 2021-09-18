CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004214 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $112.06 million and $23.12 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CertiK has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00180216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00118075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.72 or 0.07141919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,087.52 or 0.99828764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00823003 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,111,582 coins and its circulating supply is 56,377,687 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.