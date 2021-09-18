CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,838 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of CF Industries worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 73.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $49.10 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

