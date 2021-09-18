CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 232,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

