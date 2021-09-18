CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $93.06.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

