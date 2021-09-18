Chain Guardians Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $34.11 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00133210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

