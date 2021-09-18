Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of CEG stock opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.75.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
