Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of CEG stock opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.75.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

