Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,431,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $65.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

