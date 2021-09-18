Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $111.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $128.00.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $1,402,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $1,554,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,732,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

