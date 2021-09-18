China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Update

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,410,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHNC remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,016,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,716,484. China Infrastructure Construction has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of cement. It produces ready-mixed concrete for developers and the construction industry. The company was founded on February 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

