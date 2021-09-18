Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,819.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,909.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,838.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,576.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

