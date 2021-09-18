Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $402,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $121.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

