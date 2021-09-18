Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.43.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $226.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

