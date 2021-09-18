Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.43.
Churchill Downs stock opened at $226.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
