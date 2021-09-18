CIBC Boosts Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Price Target to $63.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

AIF opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth $151,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth $234,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

