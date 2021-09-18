Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 577.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $482.37 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $503.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.55 and a 200 day moving average of $390.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.