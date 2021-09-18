Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.48 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after acquiring an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $497.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.76 and a fifty-two week high of $505.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

