Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,435 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

BRX stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.