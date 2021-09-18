Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 580.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

