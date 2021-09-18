Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 44,518 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,706,000 after purchasing an additional 388,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after purchasing an additional 436,332 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

NYSE AIRC opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

