Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,716 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

