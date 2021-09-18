Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $311.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

