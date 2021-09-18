Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.12 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

