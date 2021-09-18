Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

