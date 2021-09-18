Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

Shares of IQV opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.