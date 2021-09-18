Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,764 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.