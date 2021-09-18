Cipher Price Hits $0.0014 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $108,484.15 and $2,701.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.26 or 0.00769239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001386 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.62 or 0.01193811 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

