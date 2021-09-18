Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $62.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

