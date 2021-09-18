Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,336 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Leidos worth $24,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Leidos stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

