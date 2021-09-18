Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

