Citigroup Inc. Has $23.65 Million Stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $23,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAR. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

