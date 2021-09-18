Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) vs. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Financial Review

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Amesite alerts:

2.2% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amesite and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A Citrix Systems 11.47% 237.11% 7.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amesite and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citrix Systems 2 3 2 0 2.00

Amesite currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $128.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Amesite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amesite and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 659.28 -$4.17 million N/A N/A Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 4.28 $504.45 million $4.17 26.76

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Amesite on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.