Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,760 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

