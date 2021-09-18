ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CEM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 21,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.