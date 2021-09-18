Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. Code Chain New Continent has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 182.00% and a negative return on equity of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

