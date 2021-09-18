Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $231.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $234.15 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $229.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $871.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Coeur Mining by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 643,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

