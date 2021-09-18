Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.83

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$117.83 and traded as low as C$113.96. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$114.32, with a volume of 97,633 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$133.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$117.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.83.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$630.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.1987989 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

