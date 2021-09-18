Comcast Holdings Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CCZ)

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

CCZ stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45.

