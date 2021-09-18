Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 8th

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFRUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.