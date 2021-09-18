Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stake Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,821,000 after buying an additional 556,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 858,385 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,285,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 492,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,967,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,075 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBS opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

